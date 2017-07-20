Timeline Of O.J. Simpson’s Legal Issues Throughout The Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday but it’s been a long road for the former NFL star as he’s had a number of legal issues over the years.

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman, were murdered outside her condo in Los Angeles. The next day, O.J. Simpson was questioned.

Five days later, on June 17, he leads police on the infamous Bronco chase and is ultimately arrested and charged with the murders.

On July 22, he pleaded not guilty to those murder charges.

After a lengthy trial, Simpson was found not guilty in October 1995.

In 1997, a jury found Simpson civilly liable for the murders and he is ordered to pay $25 million in punitive damages.

In September 2007, surveillance footage shows Simpson and a group of people walking out of a Las Vegas hotel with boxes of sports memorabilia.

In December 2008, a judge ordered Simpson to prison for robbery.

The earliest Simpson can be released is Oct. 1.