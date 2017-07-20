NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Geraldo Rivera and Senator Rand Paul | July 20

July 20, 2017 12:05 PM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: American Federation of Teachers, Geraldo Rivera, Jeff Sessions, Jersey Shore, Kid Rock, Rand Paul, Russia

9:00-President Trump criticizes Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

9:25-Senator Corey Booker “letting obamacare fail is sinister and evil.” 

9:35-Geraldo Rivera joined discussing the parole hearing today for O.J. Simpson.

9:50-Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer.

10:00-Head of the American Federation of Teachers slams Education Secretary DeVos on school vouchers. 

10:20-Kid Rock running for Senate. 

10:35-Too much beach spreading at the Jersey Shore.

11:00-Robert Mueller investigating President Trump’s businesses.

11:35-Senator Rand Paul joined discussing the future of healthcare and President Trump’s criticisms of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch