The Dom Giordano Show: Geraldo Rivera and Senator Rand Paul | July 20

9:00-President Trump criticizes Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
9:25-Senator Corey Booker “letting obamacare fail is sinister and evil.”
9:35-Geraldo Rivera joined discussing the parole hearing today for O.J. Simpson.
9:50-Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer.
10:00-Head of the American Federation of Teachers slams Education Secretary DeVos on school vouchers.
10:20-Kid Rock running for Senate.
10:35-Too much beach spreading at the Jersey Shore.
11:00-Robert Mueller investigating President Trump’s businesses.
11:35-Senator Rand Paul joined discussing the future of healthcare and President Trump’s criticisms of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.