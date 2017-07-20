Symptoms, Treatments Connected With John McCain’s Brain Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sen. McCain is said to be in good spirits recovering from surgery at home in Arizona.

There is still no announcement on what’s next in terms of treatments or when he is returning to Washington but doctors say this cancer is deadly serious.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer and the average patient lives for 15 months.

Sen. McCain was diagnosed following surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye that was caused by a tumor.

Health: A Simple Check Can Spot Skin Cancer

Dr. Michael Weaver, the head of neurology at Temple, says the standard treatment for glioblastoma is surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

And there has been some success using experimental treatments.

“In the last three decades, we’ve increased survival by about three months,” Dr. Weaver said.

Sen. McCain complained about being fatigued but many now wonder if the brain tumor caused some forgetfulness during a recent hearing.

“It probably played some role in his confusion — not being as sharp as he usually was,” Dr. Weaver said.

Glioblastoma increases pressure in the brain, which can cause symptoms including, headache, nausea, vomiting and drowsiness.

Sen. McCain has faced cancer scares before. He has had four melanomas, the most serious form of skin cancer, and now, glioblastoma.

Soccer Tournament Aims To Help Kids Battling Cancer

But the 80-year-old senator is known for being a tough fighter. The former Navy pilot endured almost six year as a prisoner of war. He’s been a politician serving in the US Congress for 34 years. And he’s ran for president twice.

Sen. McCain is currently weighing his next treatment options with his family and doctors. He has also vowed to be back doing his duties.