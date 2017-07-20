Sunoco Halts Operations Of Pipeline In Certain Areas

WEST WHITELAND, Pa. (CBS) — Operations of a controversial pipeline have stopped in certain areas following incidents related to the project.
Sunoco says work of the Mariner East 2 pipeline has been halted in West Whiteland, Chester County for the time being.
There was an incident there recently where drilling compromised some well water for about a dozen homes.
More recently, there was a surge of groundwater in Middletown Township when an aquifer was hit by drilling operations.
There have also been some spills of non-toxic drilling lubricant.
The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating the incidents.
Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement he is aware and has asked the DEP to use every too appropriate to hold operators accountable.
“I have heard concerns directly from local legislators, including in-person meetings where they have shared concerns of their constituents, along with residents who have written and called my office,” said Wolf. “I have directed DEP to do what they are legally able and feel is appropriate to ensure the operator is held accountable to addressing these incidents and taking additional steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring.”