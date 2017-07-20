BREAKING: Nevada Panel Grants O.J. Simpson Parole Read More

Students Show City Officials The Ropes In ‘Minecraft’ Video Game

July 20, 2017 4:05 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time, it was the kids teaching the adults.

The mayor and superintendent got schooled on a wildly popular computer game to promote a fundraiser this fall.

12-year-old Omaury Negron showed Schools Chief William Hite how to fly in the block-building game Minecraft.

“It’s something my grandson used to always do and I didn’t quite know how he was doing that,” Hite said.

“If you have something in your mind, pretty much anything virtually, you can build it in Minecraft,” Negron explained.

Hite and Mayor Kenney played Minecraft to promote the first-ever “Block By Block Party,” a two-day gaming event September 16th and 17th at the University of The Sciences that aims to raise $150,000 for the district, and for technology grants from Public Citizens for Children and Youth.

“We’re hoping that as many as 1500 gamers under 17 join us, help contribute to raising money for the School District,” said PCCY Executive Director Donna Cooper.

Registration is open now, at $35 per child gamer.

