Ridley Girl’s Softball Gearing Up For The World Stage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a special time for softball in Ridley because for the first time ever, its league will send three teams to the World Series.

Joe Hinchey, softball director of Ridley Babe Ruth, said, “We’ve had a township league here for years, it goes back 50-60 years. What we’ve done the last few years is branch off to give the girls more post season softball.”

This year the program will send its 8U, 10U and 12U squads to face some of the best teams in the country and the world.

And it’s a trip that will cost a lot of money.

“That was the overwhelming part when I first got the call,” Hinchey said.

The efforts for fundraising will help some of the girls looking forward to playing teams from Texas or China, as others have a local rival in their sights.

Mackenzie Fagan, a 10-year-old player, said “There’s going to be a lot of good teams there. We’re a good team but they’re probably going to be really good and I kinda just want to have fun.”

Those interested in helping the fundraising cause can go here and events for the teams can be found below:

Friday, July 21

Ridley Ritas 4-7 p.m.

Dolan’s Bar 7-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Folsom Acme 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Car Wash 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

RP McMurphy’s Fundraiser 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Coach Bag Bing @ Nelson Hall @ Notre Dame Delordes 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Baggo Tournament @ JT Brewski’s Pub 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Lemonade Stand 12-4 p.m. Fairview & MacDade Boulevard

Ridley Water Ice 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Zac’s Hamburgers Spirit Night 4-9 p.m.