PETA Offering $5,000 Reward For Arrest, Conviction In Deaths Of 4 Cats

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of several cats.
The bodies of four cats were found in Atlantic City in March. Three of the cats were reportedly homeless and discovered on the beach at Vermont Avenue. A few days later, the body of a fourth death cat was found on the beach at New Jersey Avenue.
The Atlantic City Police Department is investigating and released photos of three men believed connected to the case.
“Someone must recognize the individuals who may have had a hand in at least four cats’ deaths,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately, before more animals’ bodies end up on the beach.”
Anyone with information about the case can contact Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766.