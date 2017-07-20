WEATHER ALERT: Philadelphia Issues Code Red Heat Health EmergencyWeather Blog | Cooling Centers

PETA Offering $5,000 Reward For Arrest, Conviction In Deaths Of 4 Cats

July 20, 2017 6:48 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of several cats.

The bodies of four cats were found in Atlantic City in March. Three of the cats were reportedly homeless and discovered on the beach at Vermont Avenue. A few days later, the body of a fourth death cat was found on the beach at New Jersey Avenue.

ac 2 PETA Offering $5,000 Reward For Arrest, Conviction In Deaths Of 4 Cats

(credit: Atlantic City Police Department)

The Atlantic City Police Department is investigating and released photos of three men believed connected to the case.

ac 1 PETA Offering $5,000 Reward For Arrest, Conviction In Deaths Of 4 Cats

(credit: Atlantic City Police Department)

“Someone must recognize the individuals who may have had a hand in at least four cats’ deaths,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately, before more animals’ bodies end up on the beach.”

ac 3 PETA Offering $5,000 Reward For Arrest, Conviction In Deaths Of 4 Cats

(credit: Atlantic City Police Department)

Anyone with information about the case can contact Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch