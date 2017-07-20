Rand Paul: Sessions Should Have ‘Stood Stronger’ Against Calls For Recusal

Philadelphia (CBS) – Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul agreed with criticism from President Donald Trump about Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusing himself from the investigation into Russian interference into last year’s presidential election, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Sessions should have admitted his mistakes but firmly maintained his authority over the inquiry.

“I do think he could’ve been stronger and stood up and said, look, I met with the Russian Ambassador many times, it was left off of forms as an oversight, but, by golly, I’m going to do my job and I’m not recusing myself. Ultimately, he has the power to do that and I just think that they all got scared of their shadow because the Democrats kept going on and on and on about everybody that once upon a time met with a Russian ambassador or Russian foreign minister.”

Paul also voiced his opposition to Senate Republicans returning to considering a health care reform bill that was shelved after failing to gain enough support for passage earlier this week.

“The big bill that Senate leadership was putting forward had a big insurance bailout superfund on it, which I objected to and so, about two days ago, Senate leadership said we don’t have the votes for it, we’re going to go back and do a clean repeal, it’s still a partial repeal, but a clean repeal that we voted on in 2015 that, really, 51 out of 52 Republicans in the Senate voted for. Then, we went to the White House yesterday and we’re flipped back now going back toward the Senate leadership bill, but I’ve told them, I just can’t, in good conscience, vote for. The insurance company profits went from $6 billion to $15 billion under Obamacare. The could double again under this bailout. There’s just no reason taxpayer money should go to a private corporation that makes that much money.”