North Penn Grad Appears In New Hit Movie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Penn high school grad caught a lucky break in a critically acclaimed romantic comedy out now.

If you’ve seen the trailer for The Big Sick, you’ve probably seen North Penn grad Kahoo Verma.

“It’s amazing. That was an extra surprise because I only have that one scene in the film, so I wasn’t expecting to make it into the trailer,” she said.

In the film Verma plays a prospective Muslim bride for the main character, played by comedian Kumail Najiani.

“I was so scared the entire time. Coming into that room with incredible actors and experienced actors who had been doing this for years and years was extremely intimidating,” Verma said.

But she credits North Penn for her recent success.

“North Penn High School definitely made me into an activist. It was the beginning of me discovering what I believed in and what I didn’t believe in,” Verma said. “My drama and music teachers, they stood for the arts, they stood for the idea of expression and the idea of children having that outlet to exhaust any troubles that they’re having and any emotions that, especially in high school, might be weighing them down. Using the arts to do that is incredibly expressive way to do that. because/ of them it set up the groundwork for the belief I’m going to hold for the rest of my life.”

As far as the future is concerned, Verma will return to NYU in the fall where she studies vocal performance. The Big Sick is in wide release now.