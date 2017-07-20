News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 20

WEATHER ALERT: Philadelphia Issues Code Red Heat Health Emergency | Cooling Centers

July 20, 2017 8:50 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discusses Arizona Senator John McCain being diagnosed with Cancer, Donald Trump wanting Republicans to stay in Washington until they pass health care reform and the Justice Department re-instituting civil asset forfeiture. He also spoke with Kris Kobach, Vice-Chairman of Donald Trump’s election commission.

6:00 Sharyl Attkisson will be the next guest in WPHT’s Speaker Series, August 28 in Phoenixville with Chris Stigall.

6:05 Arizona Senator John McCain is suffering from brain Cancer.

6:20 Donald Trump says Congress should not leave town until they pass a new health care reform bill.

6:35 What’s Trending: Lollipop day, Philadelphia Police Department, OJ Simpson, Despacito,

6:49 Donald Trump nominated Richard Grenell as Ambassador to Germany.

6:52 Donald Trump says he would not have picked Jeff Sessions for Attorney General if he’d known in advance that Sessions would recuse himself from the Russian investigation.

7:00 OJ Simpson will have a parole hearing today.

7:21 Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to re-institute federal civil asset forfeiture.

8:45 Chris talks with Kris Kobach, Vice-Chairman of Donald Trump’s election commission.

