New Interim DA Kelley Hodge Has History With Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A panel of more than 80 judges voted to select Philadelphia’s interim district attorney Thursday.

At 45, Kelley Hodge won the majority vote and will become the first African American woman to fill the post.

“I am just humbled and really honored to be selected by the board of judges,” says Kelley Hodge, a Montgomery County native who currently works in private practice in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

She’ll soon take over one of the largest prosecutor’s offices in the nation, at least for the next five and a half months. Hodge beat out 12 candidates to get the interim job, including longtime veteran prosecutor John Delaney, who came in second for the position.

“The fact that I am the first African-American woman to hold this position for the city of Philadelphia is really just a badge of honor,” she says.

Hodge spent nearly eight years working at the Philadelphia DA’s office, first under Lynne Abraham and then Seth Williams. During her tenure she rose up to supervisor, then chief of the Municipal Court, and later the Juvenile Unit.

“So there were many venues and many hats that I wore within the office,” says Hodge.

In 2011, the Mount Saint Joseph Academy grad was appointed Pennsylvania’s safe schools advocate by then Governor Tom Corbett. She then did a stint at the University of Virginia, implementing non-discrimination policies as the institution’s Title IX coordinator.

Hodge now has a practice that includes education and criminal trial work and consulting, but she’ll take a leave of absence to work as DA for five months.

“I’m looking forward to returning to an office that I have very fond memories of and working alongside people that I respect a great deal,” she says.

Hodge says she plans to restore integrity and stability to the office.

“I will do the work of the office for the five and half months remaining and then transition to the next administration,” she says.

Hodge could get sworn in as early as Friday. Once she is, her role takes effect immediately.

According to her firm biography, Hodge lives in Philadelphia with her husband and son.