Mother Killed In Stabbing, Daughter In Critical Condition In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police describe a violent and tragic scenario in South Philadelphia after a mother and daughter were stabbed overnight.
It happened in the 2700 block of Daly Terrace, just before 2 a.m.
Once on the scene, officers found the two female victims – a 48-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter.
The mother was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where she died of her injuries a short time later. The 21-year-old was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police say they are looking for the daughter’s 25-year-old boyfriend as a suspect.