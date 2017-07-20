NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mother Killed In Stabbing, Daughter In Critical Condition In South Philadelphia

July 20, 2017 6:18 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police describe a violent and tragic scenario in South Philadelphia after a mother and daughter were stabbed overnight.

It happened in the 2700 block of Daly Terrace, just before 2 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found the two female victims – a 48-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter.

The mother was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where she died of her injuries a short time later. The 21-year-old was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for the daughter’s 25-year-old boyfriend as a suspect.

 

