Panel Selects Kelley Hodge As Interim Philadelphia District Attorney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A panel has named an interim district attorney for Philadelphia after Seth Williams resigned after pleading guilty in a corruption trial.
The Board of Judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia named Kelley Hodge as the interim DA.
Hodge will be appointed to the position to complete the remainder of the current term.
“The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office congratulates Interim District Attorney Hodge on her appointment. We are excited to welcome her back to the Office, and we look forward to working with her throughout her term in office,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
There were 13 applicants for the interim position, including former Philadelphia District Attorney Lynne Abraham.
Residents will take to the polls on Nov. 7 to elect either Democrat Larry Krasner or Republican Beth Grossman as the next Philadelphia DA.
Williams is currently in jail after pleading guilty to a federal bribery charge.