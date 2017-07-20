Police Identify Suspect In Officer-Involved Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police identified the suspect they say was involved in the officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night.

Police say 37-year-old Jose LeBron has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other similar charges.

On Thursday, police released body-cam video of the incident.

The shooting happened Wednesday when authorities responded to a call for a person with a semi-automatic handgun around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Somerset Street in Kensington.

Moments after getting the call about the man with the gun, neighbors say a woman was shot.

When officers arrived on the scene they confronted the suspect who police say was pointing a gun toward officers and threatening to shoot them.

Police say LeBron ignored repeated command to drop his weapon.

As a result, seven officers opened fire on him, including four officers with the Philadelphia Police Department and three officers with SEPTA police.

Investigators believe the suspect shot the woman before he threatened to shoot police. The pair reportedly live together.

LeBron was transported to Temple University hospital with gunshot wounds to his right shoulder and both legs. He is currently in stable condition.

The woman, who police found in a pool of blood at a nearby home, was also transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say LeBron’s firearm was recovered at the scene.