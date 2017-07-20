Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Kayak Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Want to beat the summer heat and get on the water for a few hours or a few days? KYW’s Jay Lloyd suggests a kayak Getaway.

If you’re new to the kayak craze, listen to this.

You can own your own inflatable craft for a little as $50 or go big time with a kayak for two – kinda’ romantic – for under $800. But for starters, try a rental.

Some of the top spots in the region include a river getaway near the Delaware River National Recreation Area where Kittatiny Canoes rents them for a beginners paddle near the Pocono town of Milford.

At the shore, try Miss Chris Kayak and Paddleboard at Cape May.

But closest to home, Port Providence Paddle on the Schuylkill Canal offers an ideal float for rank beginners.

John Pearson who laid out the kayak routes thanks the calm canal waters.

“Where there is no current, and when they feel more confident they can take it out in the river and have a good time there,” he said.

And don’t forget state and county parks for a cool low cost paddle on a hot summer day.