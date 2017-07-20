J.J. Redick Releases Documentary On Free-Agency Process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Sixers guard J.J. Redick has released a new documentary on LeBron James’ platform Uninterrupted.com.

The 15-minute mini-movie, which was released on Thursday morning, details Redick’s decision to join the Sixers and the roller-coaster ride of NBA free-agency.

Redick, 32, spoke about the free-agency process with James’ business partner Maverick Carter on his new podcast The Chronicles Of Redick. The veteran shooting-guard also spoke with Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo.

In the podcast, Redick admitted his wife was hoping he would sign with the Brooklyn Nets because the couple owns a house in Brooklyn. However, Redick was seeking a multi-year deal for stability and when he realized he was not going to get that from the Nets, his options opened up.

And although the Sixers did not offered Redick a long-term deal either, he admits one-year, $23 million and a starting, leadership-type role was the best fit for him. Redick said he turned down more total money from the Houston Rockets because he knew playing time would be an issue with an abundance of guards already on the roster in Chris Paul, James Harden, and Eric Gordon.

“For basically 14 months since last season ended, I’ve envisioned this contract, and the contract wasn’t about the second number,” Redick said. “It wasn’t about 50 or 60 or 70 or 80 [million]. It wasn’t about that. It was about that first number — three or four [years].”

Colangelo spoke about Redick’s fit in Philadelphia.

“It’s a great scenario I think, J.J. for you, and it’s gonna be great for fans in Philly to see winning basketball for a chance,” Colangelo said. “We gave them a taste of it last January, went 10-5, and the town was on fire. But right now, a sold out building and a tremendous amount of excitement. It’s brewing there and I think you’re gonna be part of something special this year that you won’t regret.”