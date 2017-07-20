Excessive Heat Across The Region The Next 2 Days

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Excessive Heat Warning, as well as Heat Advisory, goes into effect at Noon Thursday. It will last until Friday at 8 p.m.

High temperatures on Thursday are forecasted to be in the middle 90s for much of the region. Record highs will be in jeopardy this afternoon for many areas.

Philadelphia Issues Code Red Heat Health Emergency

The best chance to break a record high is likely to occur in Philadelphia and possibly Northern Delaware.

Heat Index Values are forecasted to climb to over 100 and throughout the next 2-3 days could reach as high as 103, as dew points are likely to reach into the upper 60s to near 70.

It’s important to always be aware of heat related illnesses when conditions become dangerous. Know the difference between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. Here’s some general information on what to do to treat heat related illnesses.

When conditions become extreme like they will today and tomorrow, air quality is usually affected in a negative manner. Today there is an Air Quality Alert for Philadelphia and the surrounding region. Today is considered a Code Orange Day or a Day that is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.



This means anyone with any kind of respiratory illness such as asthma should limit time outside.

Drinking plenty of water and dressing appropriately, as well as using sunscreen when outdoors can help in the heat.