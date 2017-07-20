Man Wanted For Assault, Ethnic Intimidation In Bucks County

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man is wanted after allegedly assaulting a man because of his ethnicity.
Police say on June 18 Christopher Jones approached the victim and asked him his country of origin. Jones then told the victim to go back to his country and assaulted him, according to police.
The victim had to get 14 staples on his head and suffered a fractured neck.
Police have a warrant out for Jones’ arrest.
He is wanted for aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.