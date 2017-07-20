Elon Musk Receives ‘Verbal Approval’ To Build Hyperloop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elon Musk, the entrepreneur who heads Tesla, SpaceX, and now The Boring Company, says he has received verbal approval to build the Hyperloop.
The Hyperloop is a high-speed, underground transportation system that could shuttle commuters between Washington D.C. and New York in less than a half hour.
Musk made the announcement on Twitter, declaring his new super-fast transportation system would also have stops in Baltimore and Philadelphia.
But Deputy Communications Director Mike Dunn says Philadelphia has had no talks with Musk.
“We were kind of taken by surprise by it. In fact, Elon Musk, to our knowledge, has had no contact whatsoever with any Philadelphia officials on this matter,” said Dunn.
Musk didn’t elaborate on who gave him the go ahead, later tweeting: “Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly.”