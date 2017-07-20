Delaware Man Arrested For 7th DUI

HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Harrington police say they arrested a Delaware man for his seventh driving under the influence charge on Wednesday evening.
George F. Richards III, 48, faces DUI and related charges.
The incident occurred at 7:28 p.m., when police say they responded to a report of someone driving a vehicle around the parking lot, yelling and cursing at people at Friendship Village Apartments.
Authorities say they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and after administering a sobriety test, police took Richards into custody.
After his breath test, police say Richards threw items in the processing room of the Harrington Police Department, which caused damaged to the keyboard to the intoxilyzer.
Richards had six previous DUI convictions dating back to 1993.
He was arraigned and charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief under $1,000, following a motor vehicle too closely, and his seventh DUI offense.
He was held at the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of a $7,751 bond.