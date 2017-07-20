BREAKING: Nevada Panel Grants O.J. Simpson Parole Read More

Delaware Man Arrested For 7th DUI

July 20, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: DUI, George F. Richards III

HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Harrington police say they arrested a Delaware man for his seventh driving under the influence charge on Wednesday evening.

George F. Richards III, 48, faces DUI and related charges.

The incident occurred at 7:28 p.m., when police say they responded to a report of someone driving a vehicle around the parking lot, yelling and cursing at people at Friendship Village Apartments.

Authorities say they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and after administering a sobriety test, police took Richards into custody.

After his breath test, police say Richards threw items in the processing room of the Harrington Police Department, which caused damaged to the keyboard to the intoxilyzer.

Richards had six previous DUI convictions dating back to 1993.

He was arraigned and charged with resisting arrest, criminal mischief under $1,000, following a motor vehicle too closely, and his seventh DUI offense.

He was held at the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of a $7,751 bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch