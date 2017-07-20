Bucks County First Responders Possibly Exposed To Carfentinil

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A possible exposure to a potent opioid is being blamed for sending four Bucks County first responders to the hospital.

Officials say it’s a lesson on how to better equip emergency personnel on the other side of the heroin epidemic.

Newtown Township emergency personnel were called to the Route 413 bypass, near Richboro Road, last Monday, July 10th for a person having a heart attack from a possible opioid overdose.

Two paramedics, an EMT, and a firefighter came in contact with the substance officials believe to be carfentinil, one of the world’s most potent opioids.

Evan Resnikoff, Chief of Operations for Newtown Ambulance Squad, says all four were taken to the hospital after showing symptoms of narcotics exposure.

“What is going to be the new norm is we are going to have to wear additional personal protective equipment,” Resnikoff said.

All were treated, released, and back to work the next day.

“It could have been much worse. There are reports all over the country of people becoming completely unresponsive, having to be resuscitated,” said Resnikoff.

He says they are still testing the substance to find out if it was in fact carfentinil.