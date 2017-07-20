BREAKING: Nevada Panel Grants O.J. Simpson Parole Read More

2 Brothers Drown In South Jersey Lake

July 20, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Otoniel Vargas, Saul Vargas, Vineland Police

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Two brothers drowned in a Vineland lake Wednesday evening.

Vineland police say the Downe Township Dive Team pulled the bodies of 27-year-old Saul Vargas and 30-year-old Otoniel Vargas from the lake at South Vineland Park. The brothers were from Bridgeton.

Police say a man fishing on the lake found the two bodies submerged in the water.

The brothers’ fishing gear was found at the scene.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and that all indications point to drowning as the cause of death of the two brothers.

