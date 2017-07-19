Zeoli Show Log 07.19.17

3pm- Following a challenge from a Hawaiian judge, the Supreme Court has ruled that grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces of U.S. citizens are exempt from the Trump administration’s travel ban executive order.
3:10pm- Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell says he will hold a vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act despite several GOP Senators saying they will not vote for the proposed bill.
3:20pm- According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Sen. Ted Cruz’ healthcare amendment would lower costs and boost enrollment.
3:25pm- Sen. Corey Booker called Donald Trump’s plan to let Obamacare fail an “evil plot against Americans” and that it will result in people getting hurt.
3:35pm- Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice will reinstate civil asset forfeiture in an effort to battle drug cartels and organized crime. Sen. Mike Lee has challenged the constitutionality of the policy.
3:50pm- During a press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi read from an article with false facts about the Declaration of Independence.
4pm- Several female Democrat Senators have refused to condemn the Women’s March for praising convicted cop killer and fugitive Assata Shakur.
4:20pm- The U.S. Congress has granted critically ill British baby, Charlie Gard, permanent residence in the U.S. so that he is able to undergo potential lifesaving treatment.
4:35pm- Despite being critical of Wall Street bankers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren attended a fund raiser in Martha’s Vineyard hosted by bank executive Robert Wolf.
5:20pm- Rep. Nancy Pelosi claimed that the current Republican budget is stirring up violence.