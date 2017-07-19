Union Begin Key Three-Game Stretch In Montreal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Union are back in action at Montreal Impact on Wednesday night, as they kick off a very important three-game stretch. With the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Lincoln Financial Field, both teams will be without key players.

KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are joined this week by Stu Cowan, sports columnist from the Montreal Gazette.

Cowan says the Impact are in a similar situation as the Union, coming off a successful season last year, but are struggling to get into a playoff spot. Cowan says Montreal’s defense has let them down this season as they find it hard to keep the ball out of the net.

Though the Impact are suffering through an injury bug, they do have recent signing, Swiss midfielder Blerim Džemaili, to strengthen the team.