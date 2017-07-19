The Dom Giordano Show: Salena Zito & Sean Kennedy | July 19

9:00-Where does the GOP go from here?
9:05-Sean Hannity calls out the “do nothing lawmakers” in the GOP.
9:35-Illegal immigrants calling lawyer phone banks in fear of President Trump policies.
10:00-Salena Zito joined discussing reactions from Trump supporters on the failed health care bill and repealing Obamacare.
10:20-Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approves a 6% toll increase in 2018.
10:35-Smokers in the United States feel discriminated against.
11:00-Sean Kennedy, Director of Research at CAGW, joined discussing the 2017 Congressional Pig Book.
11:10-Game of Thrones season 7 debuts sees record numbers.
11:35-Jake Tapper gets accused of being part of the alt-right.