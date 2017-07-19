Acupuncture For Horses That Help Children With Disabilities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine’s new Bolton Center does equine field services that includes horse acupuncture.

Vets travel to different barns to perform the specialized treatment. And one facility in Chester County is helping horses who help children.

Study: Volunteering Can Help Your Health

Emmy Manni has some medical challenges and her favorite therapy comes from Violet, a horse who’s getting help via acupuncture.

Violet endures a series of needles poking through her skin for healing as she helps provide therapy for children like Emmy at Quest Therapeutics Services in West Chester.

Helping children with their balance challenges can cause soreness in the horses.

“Just like you would provide an athlete with support services like acupuncture and massage…things like that, we provide those to the horse to support them in this work,” said Quest Therapeutic Services Executive Director Lisa Newcomb.

Reported Coyote Sightings Putting Residents On Edge In Lower Merion

Dr. Megan Smith with Penn Vet says the point of acupuncture is the same with people and animals. The needles help restore energy flow and stimulate nerves.

“It’s very useful for providing pain relief specifically, and to maintain horses so they’re comfortable doing what they do,” Dr. Smith said.

For added benefit, there’s some electrical stimulation added to the needles.

‘When you watch them it looks like they’re relaxing and even falling asleep…just becoming very quiet and very still,” she said.

Keeping Violet in good shape helps her help Emmy, who’s getting physical therapy by sitting backwards, going through a series of movements, and even moving sideways to improve balance and coordination.

Golden Retriever Saves Fawn From Drowning

“The movement of the horse is unique compared to other techniques of teaching her balance,” Katy Manni, Emmy’s mother said.

Katy says her 4-year-old daughter has Williams Syndrome, a genetic condition that causes a variety of issues including muscle weakness.

At Quest, Emmy not only gets therapy riding Violet but she does occupational therapy by doing tasks around the barn.

“It’s just been a fabulous experience here,” Emmy said. “I can’t say enough about it.”

Quest does physical and occupational therapy for children with a variety of conditions including ADHD and cystic fibrosis. Their horses are specially trained to work with children who have disabilities.