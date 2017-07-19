Reshaping The Use Of Eakins Oval With ‘The Oval+’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer programming, activities, and events will take place for a fifth year on Eakins Oval and two other parks along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Kids can dig a sand box, play games, and explore a new maze. There will be programming too, like movie and music nights and a variety food and beverages for sale.

It’s called “The Oval+.” A partnership between Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and the Fairmount Park Conservancy where Jamie Gauthier is the Acting executive Director.

“People can go to ovalphl.org for more information about the events, and we are also collecting people’s ideas on what they want to see in this space in the future and along the Parkway more broadly,” said Gauthier.

Programming Will expand to two other nearby parks. Shakespeare Park outside The Free Library, and Aviator Park near the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.