Philly Police Hold 2nd Annual Kids Block Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s 25th Police District took over several blocks of the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia for hours on Wednesday.

They transformed a space most known for crime into an area of family fun.

“As parents, we’re just paranoid for our kids just walking,” said Angel Mendez.

He lives just a stones’ throw from Front and Somerset Streets, and he rarely lets his grandkids play outside, but on Wednesday officers from the 25th police district rode bikes in the neighborhood; inviting residents to attend their 2nd annual Kids Block Party.

“If you start when they’re young, just talking to them, it builds a positive influence,” said Captain Javier Rodriguez.

Rodriguez played Frisbee with kids; as officers danced, ate hotdogs, climbed a rock wall, and just hung out with residents in a safe environment.

“I painted my face, having fun with the police,” said Ari.

Ari came to the party with Mendez, and he looked on watching her play, breathing a sigh of relief knowing no drugs or guns would disrupt their fun.

“I would have this every day. To have them run around and just have fun, it’s like a vacation for them,” said Mendez.