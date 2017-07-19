Philadelphia Police Department Taking Part In National Hot Dog Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is having fun with National Hot Dog Day.
Top Gourmet Hot Dogs In Philadelphia
The department clarified “several key issues” about hot dogs on its Facebook page.
Those key issues include:
1. A hot dog IS, in fact, a sandwich
2. It is NOT illegal to put ketchup on one
3. It should be
4. If you disagree with items 1-3, please take note that it is also NOT illegal to be wrong on this issue.
National Hot Dog Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday of July.