Philadelphia Police Department Taking Part In National Hot Dog Day

July 19, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is having fun with National Hot Dog Day.

The department clarified “several key issues” about hot dogs on its Facebook page.

Those key issues include:

1. A hot dog IS, in fact, a sandwich

2. It is NOT illegal to put ketchup on one

3. It should be

4. If you disagree with items 1-3, please take note that it is also NOT illegal to be wrong on this issue.

National Hot Dog Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday of July.

