Philadelphia Issues Code Red Heat Health Emergency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has issued a Code Red during this excessive heat warning.

The city is in a ‘Heat Health Emergency’ and will be for the next few days as temperatures hover around 100 degrees.

“We do have our homeless outreach teams. They are out there and around,” said Liz Hersh, Director of the Office of Homeless Services in Philadelphia.

She says the homeless are among the most vulnerable.

“We make sure we reach people who may have a mental illness, they may be wearing inappropriate clothing for the weather, they may be suffering from dehydration,” said Hersh.

She says homeless outreach teams will make their rounds, giving out water and trying to coax those on the streets to take shelter in the city’s cooling centers.

And if you live or work in the city, and see someone in need, hand them a bottle of water and call their hotline: 215-292-1984.