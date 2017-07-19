NJ Senator Asks, Again, For Corruption Charges To Be Dropped

July 19, 2017 3:41 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attorneys for New Jersey US Senator Robert Menendez have returned to a federal judge in Newark asking, again, for corruption charges against their client to be dropped.

In a filing in federal district court in Newark, attorneys for Menendez and Miami physician Salomon Melgen cite recent court rulings that have narrowed the legal scope of what’s considered bribery.

Included in that argument, an appellate court’s ruling that overturned a corruption conviction against the former speaker of the New York state assembly, who has been granted a new trial.

Menendez has steadfastly maintained his actions on Melgen’s behalf fall within the scope of his senatorial duties.

The US Supreme Court in March declined to intervene, allowing the trial scheduled in September to proceed.

