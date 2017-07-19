Mother Charged Following Death Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—A Camden County mother is facing charges following the death of her daughter on Tuesday.
Authorities say Lucy Gunter, 20, of Camden is being charged with one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a child for failing to seek medical attention for signs of injuries to her 4-year-old daughter.
According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, police responded to the 1400 block of South 9th Street in Camden City for a 911 call around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, police found the girl unresponsive with injuries to her face.
She was transported to the hospital where she later died.
Details surrounding the girl’s injuries are still being investigated.
Gunter remains held without bail in the Camden County Jail.