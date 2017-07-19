NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mother Charged Following Death Of 4-Year-Old Daughter

July 19, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Camden County, Police

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—A Camden County mother is facing charges following the death of her daughter on Tuesday.

Authorities say Lucy Gunter, 20, of Camden is being charged with one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a child for failing to seek medical attention for signs of injuries to her 4-year-old daughter.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, police responded to the 1400 block of South 9th Street in Camden City for a 911 call around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, police found the girl unresponsive with injuries to her face.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Details surrounding the girl’s injuries are still being investigated.

Gunter remains held without bail in the Camden County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch