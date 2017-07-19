Lawsuit Claims South Jersey Police Department Has History Of ‘Aggressive Police Tactics’

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — West Deptford and its entire police department are the subject of a lawsuit filed in federal court in Camden.

The suit contends 20-year-old Christopher Cuneo was at a friend’s apartment in July of 2015, when it’s alleged two West Deptford officers responded to a noise complaint.

According to the filing, Cuneo was leaving the apartment when the officers wrestled him to the floor and punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

It’s alleged the pair tried to cover up the incident before taking Cuneo to the hospital for treatment.

The lawsuit claims West Deptford police “have a systematic and documented history of aggressive police tactics, including the use of excessive force against the public” and cites incidents dating back to 2003.

The solicitor for West Deptford did not return our call seeking comment.

Cuneo’s attorney, Tracey Hinson, declined to engage in a recorded interview but issued a statement to KYW Newsradio that read, in part, “We, the public, cannot remain silent in the face of this type of behavior from those we rely upon to serve and protect. We will not and cannot turn a blind eye or a deaf ear to the voices of the community. And we cannot tolerate this violation of basic human rights.”