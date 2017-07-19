Families Beating The Heat At Lake Kandle In Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)–Better to splash it out than sweat it was the theme at Lake Kandle as temperatures soared.

Families beat the heat at the campgrounds swimming pools and of course the lake.

“This is great cause. The kids love it here, they’re totally occupied, get in and out of the pool, coming down to the lake,” said Pam DeRose.

If swimming isn’t an option the next best way to chill is the air conditioner, so long as it works.

Experts say these are the days that test your cooling system.

“When it works hard in this kind of heat there’s more chances it will break down,” said Eugene Adams, with Eugene Adams Heating and Cooling.

Along with servicing your unit, you can lighten the load by closing blinds, running ceiling fans counter clockwise, and turning the thermostat fan to “on” instead of “auto.”

“It will help keep the house even from floor to floor and room to room,” said Adams.

Hydration is key if you have to work outside in the stifling heat, but we met one kid who doesn’t seem to mind.

We spotted 13-year-old Boaz Gerhart in Deptford hard at work running the lawn care business he started.

“I just started working at the church for free and after than I got a couple people’s lawns and I started working for them and I bought equipment,” said Gerhart.

He walks to the dozen properties he maintains with lawnmower, trimmer, blower and gas can all in hand.

How does he do it all in weather like this?

“Well I grew up in Africa so I’m really used to the heat,” said Gerhart.

The son of Christian Missionaries in West Africa heat and hardwork are in his DNA.