20-Foot-Long Squid Caught By Fishermen Off Coast Of Ireland

July 19, 2017 4:05 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Naturalists around the world want to know what’s going on off the coast of Ireland.

For the second time in two months, fishermen have pulled in a giant squid.

A trawler pulled in a 20-foot-long quid on Tuesday.

Only seven giant squids have been caught in Ireland since record-keeping started almost 350 years ago.

Of those seven giant squids, four were caught by the Flannery family of fishermen.

