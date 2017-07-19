Chris Long Confused By Vick’s Comments On Kaepernick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Eagles defensive end Chris Long took exception to Michael Vick’s comments about Colin Kaepernick.

The former Eagles QB says Kaepernick — who remains unsigned after a controversial season with the 49ers — should cut his hair.

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said on FS1’s Speak For Yourself. “Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct, but even if he puts cornrows in there, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle.”

Long responded to Vick’s comments via Twitter, saying he believes Kaepernick could be a starter for a “handful of teams.”

Vick thing is confusing bc he says that CK is unemployed bc of performance, but a haircut will help. What am I missing there? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

Also, Vick's redemption opportunity (while deserved) is way different than CK's current situation. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

I'm not a leftist, moron. I'm trying to make sense of why 1 of the best 32 QBs on 🌎 doesn't have a job + we're talking about his haircut? https://t.co/k3j6CCbJ13 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

I had a dirty mullet last year + worked for that company you love. You know, the 1 w the 5 rings on your background that you'll never touch. https://t.co/RrwfzmNEux — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

Irony is that MV actually says he thinks Kaep's social action is a good thing. That's what makes the call for an image revamp strange. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017

2016: 23rd QBR, 29th in yds, 25th in TDs, 6th in INT %, 23rd yds/att. Lemme guess. no credit @ 13-3, all blame in '16? ⬇️1/3 of 32 (worthy) https://t.co/p8LrqW7Roh — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) July 19, 2017