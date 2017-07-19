Chris Long Confused By Vick’s Comments On Kaepernick

July 19, 2017 2:12 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Eagles defensive end Chris Long took exception to Michael Vick’s comments about Colin Kaepernick.

The former Eagles QB says Kaepernick — who remains unsigned after a controversial season with the 49ers — should cut his hair.

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair,” Vick said on FS1’s Speak For Yourself. “Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct, but even if he puts cornrows in there, I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle.”

Long responded to Vick’s comments via Twitter, saying he believes Kaepernick could be a starter for a “handful of teams.”

 

