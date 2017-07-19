Former 76er Doug Overton Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct In Indecent Exposure Case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia 76er Doug Overton has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for exposing himself on a trail back in April.
Overton, 47, was arrested on April 30 after witnesses told police Overton was exposing himself to both men and a woman on the Cynwyd Trail.
Overton said in a statement that he needed to “relieve” himself while walking his dog because the nearest bathroom was a mile away.
“With the nearest bathroom nearly a mile away, I stepped off the trail and into a wooded area to take care of business in what I thought was a discreet manner. I then pulled up my sweat pants and returned to the trail to continue walking my dog. That is the only thing that happened. Unfortunately, it appears I wasn’t as discreet as I thought, and some misinterpreted what they saw. I sincerely apologize for my lapse of judgment and the confusion it caused,” Overton said.
Overton played 11 seasons in the NBA and three seasons with the Sixers after starring at La Salle University.