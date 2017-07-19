Couple Accused Of Gifting Daughters To Man To Be Sentenced

July 19, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Stoltzfus, Lee Kaplan, Savilla Stoltzfus

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Sentencing is set for Wednesday afternoon for the Lancaster County couple who gifted their daughters to a Feasterville man who was convicted of sexually abusing the girls.

Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus pleaded no contest and guilty, respectively, to child endangerment charges.

They’re accused of giving six of their young daughters to Lee Kaplan for financial and spiritual help.

Kaplan was found guilty in June of sexually assaulting the girls.

No sentencing date has been set for Kaplan.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    How can they call themselves parent for how they pimp their several daugher to man for sex in exchange for money and gifts? Shame on them.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch