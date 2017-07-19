Couple Accused Of Gifting Daughters To Man To Be Sentenced

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Sentencing is set for Wednesday afternoon for the Lancaster County couple who gifted their daughters to a Feasterville man who was convicted of sexually abusing the girls.
Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus pleaded no contest and guilty, respectively, to child endangerment charges.
They’re accused of giving six of their young daughters to Lee Kaplan for financial and spiritual help.
Kaplan was found guilty in June of sexually assaulting the girls.
No sentencing date has been set for Kaplan.
One Comment
How can they call themselves parent for how they pimp their several daugher to man for sex in exchange for money and gifts? Shame on them.