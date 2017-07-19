Community Gathers To Remember Victim Of Bucks County Murders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community gathers to pay their respects for one of the four bucks county men who went missing and was eventually found dead earlier this month.

Dozens of family and friends packed into Burns Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night to remember 21-year-old Thomas Meo.

“He was a great hard worker, he always knew how to crack a joke, keep spirits up. He was always there for you, when you needed a lift up,” said Tyler Shuchat.

Shuchat went to Bensalem high school with Tom.

He says they were on the wrestling team together and formed a very strong bond.

“You get so close to these people, and we’re like family,” he said.

While attending Wednesday’s viewing for Tom, Tyler said he wants the family to know he is there for them during their time of grieving.

“It’s horrible. I feel really bad for the family. I know exactly what they are going through,” said Shuchat.