Carfentanil Claims First Victim In Chester County

July 19, 2017 4:55 PM By Mark Abrams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly additive used by heroin dealers to boost the potency of the illegal narcotic has claimed its first victim in Chester County.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says carfentanil, a synthetic large animal tranquilizer, was detected during a recent autopsy on a drug overdose victim found dead July 4th in Phoenixville.

He says carfentanil’s arrival in the county is a dire warning to heroin users.

“And it has more than one or two grains of carfentanil in it, you are going to die. We can’t state any more clearly than that,” said Hogan.

Hogan says 20-year-old Damon Eskridge of Phoenixville has been charged with selling the potent heroin that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man.

The DA is concerned others are out there peddling the deadly mixture bagged and labeled as “New Arrival,” “Chapo,” and “Wells Fargo.”

“The drug dealers are more than happy to sell the addicts stronger and stronger drugs like carfentanil regardless of the risks. The end result is more money for the dealers and more dead bodies on our streets,” Hogan said.

