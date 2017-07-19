BREAKING: Sen. John McCain Had Aggressive Brain Tumor Surgically Removed Read More

Board To Decide Fate Of Seth Williams’ Pension

July 19, 2017 9:25 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Pat Loeb, Philadelphia, Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s likely to be more bad news for former District Attorney Seth Williams, who is in jail after pleading guilty to a federal bribery charge.

The pension board will be deciding what to do with money he put in to his pension plan.

Williams guilty plea disqualifies him from collecting a pension. The city Law Department has recommended that Williams also forfeit the $118,000 dollars he contributed to his pension and use it to reimburse legal fees that taxpayers footed before Williams was formally charged and fines he agreed to pay for ethics violations.

City Controller Alan Butkovitz, a member of the pension board, says it may be the only way the city recoups those costs.

“It looks to me like there’s going to be a line around the block of creditors and others. I mean the essence of the Seth Williams story is that he lived way beyond his means and he’s got bills coming out of his ears, so if the city were to delay in putting its claim forward, other creditors would get in line in front of the city of Philadelphia,” he said.

