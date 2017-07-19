NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

32 Million More People Would Be Uninsured Under New Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill

July 19, 2017 5:40 PM

WASHINGTON (CNN)–Some 32 million more people would be uninsured by 2026 if Obamacare were repealed under a new bill unveiled by the Senate Wednesday, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The bill would effectively repeal Obamacare in 2020, giving lawmakers until then to come up with a replacement plan. But it would also eliminate the individual and employer mandates retroactively to 2016, and get rid of taxes on the wealthy and others. It would eliminate Medicaid expansion starting in 2020.

This story will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

