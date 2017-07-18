Police: Woman Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 25-year-old woman was gunned down in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.
The fatal shooting occurred at 1:13 p.m., according to police.
It happened in the 1200 block of Sanger Street. Authorities say the scene was held and no arrests have been made.
The woman, who police say suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 1:53 p.m.
Police are labeling this a homicide investigation.