Woman Shot In Neck While Driving In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot while driving to work.
The 42-year-old victim was near North 11th Street and West Rockland Street when she was shot in the neck, around 7:30 a.m.
According to investigators, a man fired a shot from the 4800 block of Marvine Street. The suspect was shirtless and was wearing blue sweat pants.
He was seen fleeing the scene in a Gold Lincoln Town Car.
The woman was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.