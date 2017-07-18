Woman Shot In Neck While Driving In Logan

July 18, 2017 9:00 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot while driving to work.

The 42-year-old victim was near North 11th Street and West Rockland Street when she was shot in the neck, around 7:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a man fired a shot from the 4800 block of Marvine Street. The suspect was shirtless and was wearing blue sweat pants.

He was seen fleeing the scene in a Gold Lincoln Town Car.

The woman was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

