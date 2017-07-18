Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Approves 6 Percent Toll Increase For Next Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Commuters will be paying a higher toll on the Pennsylvania Turnpike next year.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 6 percent toll increase for E-ZPass and cash customers.
The increase will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2018.
E-ZPass customers will see their tolls hiked from $1.23 to $1.30, while cash customers will go from $1.95 to $2.10 for the most common toll.
“The Turnpike Commission is obligated by state law to augment Pennsylvania’s infrastructure needs; in fact, the commission has delivered $5.65 billion in toll-backed funding to PennDOT in the last decade,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Today, our annual payments of $450 million enable PennDOT to provide operating support to mass-transit authorities across the state to help ease future fare increases for riders.”
The toll increase will apply to all portions of the turnpike system with these exceptions:
— there will be no 2018 increase for E-ZPass or Toll-By-Plate customers at the Delaware River Bridge westbound cashless tolling point (#359) in Bucks County
— toll rates at the Keyser Avenue (#122) and Clarks Summit (#131) toll plazas on the Northeastern Extension (I-476) in Lackawanna County will not increase until April 2018 as a part of the planned conversion to cashless tolling (rates will be set closer to the conversion date using a new vehicle-classification system)
— toll rates at the Findlay Connector (PA Turnpike 576, Allegheny and Washington counties) will not increase until April 2018 as a part of the planned conversion to cashless tolling (rates will be set closer to the conversion date using a new vehicle-classification system).