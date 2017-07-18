The Dom Giordano Show: Austin Ruse and Lynne Abraham | July 18

July 18, 2017 11:57 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Austin Ruse, Fake Science, Global Warming, GOP, Grading, Healthcare, High School Graduation, Islamic Terrorism, Obamacare, radical Islam, Repeal, SAT, Senate, Terrorism

9:00-Health care votes dwindling for the GOP.

9:10-“We’ve had 6 months of patience [with the GOP]”

9:35-House rejecting a military study on the Islamic doctrine and terrorism.

10:00-Austin Ruse joined discussing his new book, “Fake Science.”

10:20-47% of nation’s high school graduates are “A” students. 

10:50-Former Vice President Al Gore, doesn’t think all his climate predictions were wrong.

11:00-Former DA, Lynne Abraham, joined discussing her thoughts on becoming the interim DA and criticisms from the NAACP.

11:20-Will the working class appeal to the new “Roseanne” show? 

11:35-Congressman Meadows pushing for a repeal only bill on Obamacare.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch