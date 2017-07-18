The Dom Giordano Show: Austin Ruse and Lynne Abraham | July 18

9:00-Health care votes dwindling for the GOP.
9:10-“We’ve had 6 months of patience [with the GOP]”
9:35-House rejecting a military study on the Islamic doctrine and terrorism.
10:00-Austin Ruse joined discussing his new book, “Fake Science.”
10:20-47% of nation’s high school graduates are “A” students.
10:50-Former Vice President Al Gore, doesn’t think all his climate predictions were wrong.
11:00-Former DA, Lynne Abraham, joined discussing her thoughts on becoming the interim DA and criticisms from the NAACP.
11:20-Will the working class appeal to the new “Roseanne” show?
11:35-Congressman Meadows pushing for a repeal only bill on Obamacare.