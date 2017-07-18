2 Injured Following SEPTA Bus Accident In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Authorities are investigating an accident involving a SEPTA bus on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Rising Sun Ave and E Comly Street.
Chopper 3 was over the scene as emergency responders transported one of the victims.
Authorities say two people suffered non-life threatening injuries when a SEPTA CCT vehicle rear-ended a SEPTA bus.
It’s unclear if anyone was on the bus or the CCT vehicle at the time of the crash.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.