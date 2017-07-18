Report: Brewers, Rays, Yankees ‘In Mix’ For Phillies P Pat Neshek

July 18, 2017 10:03 AM By Andrew Porter
Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pat Neshek is having a career-year and many teams are looking to acquire the Phillies pitcher before the July 31st trade deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers, Rays, and Yankees are among those interested in the 36-year-old reliever.

Neshek was acquired by the Phils last November and has dazzled this season making his second-career all-star game appearance.

Neshek is 2-2 with a career-best 1.21 ERA in 40 games. He has struck out 40 batters and walked just five in 37.1 innings of work.

