Preliminary Hearing Postponed For Cosmo DiNardo, Sean Kratz

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — The preliminary hearing for the suspects in the murders of four young men in Bucks County has been postponed.

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz are now scheduled to face a district judge in Doylestown on September 7th.

The hearing was continued from July 31st.

Both DiNardo and Kratz stand accused of murdering four young men and burying their bodies in Bucks County.

Police Commissioner: Information ‘Sketchy’ On Claims Cosmo DiNardo Killed 2 People In Philadelphia

Philadelphia police told CBS3 that DiNardo apparently confessed that he was involved in at least two other killings in Philadelphia in the last five years.

Sources say the department is actively investigating DiNardo’s claims made in that confession to Bucks County investigators.

Tuesday night there’s a service at 7:30 p.m. to remember, Jimi Patrick, at his alma mater Holy Ghost Prep in Bensalem.

Services were announced Monday for all four men who were murdered in Bucks County.

Services Announced For All Victims In Bucks County Murders

A memorial gathering will be held for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg on Thursday, July 20 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Fluehr Funeral Home at 864 Bristol Pike in Bensalem.

On Saturday, July 22, funeral services will be held for 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown Township. A wake will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home on 2200 Trenton Road in Levittown. The funeral service will be held immediately after.

Finocchiaro’s interment will be held privately.