Polar Researchers Get Married In Antarctica

ANTARCTICA (CBS) — You would think the bride or groom would have gotten “cold feet,” at this wedding!
It’s not absolutely clear, but this could be a first. Polar researchers Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester got married Saturday in British Antarctica.
Man Caught On Camera Tossing Driver’s Dog During Road Rage Incident
The happy couple was joined by fellow workers, and Julie wore a dress made from an orange tent — as part of her “something old.”
They left the ceremony in a snowmobile.
No word where they’re headed for their honeymoon.