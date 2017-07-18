Polar Researchers Get Married In Antarctica

July 18, 2017 1:36 PM

ANTARCTICA (CBS) — You would think the bride or groom would have gotten “cold feet,” at this wedding!

It’s not absolutely clear, but this could be a first. Polar researchers Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester got married Saturday in British Antarctica.

Man Caught On Camera Tossing Driver’s Dog During Road Rage Incident 

The happy couple was joined by fellow workers, and Julie wore a dress made from an orange tent — as part of her “something old.”

They left the ceremony in a snowmobile.

No word where they’re headed for their honeymoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch